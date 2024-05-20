16,000 Evergy customers without power due to severe weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy says nearly 16,000 customers are without power following severe storms that produced wind exceeding 100 mph in some areas on Sunday.

The storms moved across Evergy’s service area, beginning on the west edge and continuing into Missouri. Evergy says some of the worst damage was sustained in Hutchinson, Newton and parts of the Kansas City metro area.

The company reports 175 tree crews working on storm restoration, clearing limbs and other debris so line crews can make repairs. In addition to Evergy crews, 26 crews from Liberty Utilities will arrive today to assist with repairs.

The company says some outages could extend beyond Monday. Customers can also track them online through the Evergy Outage Map. Kansas residents served by Evergy Kansas Central can call 800-LIGHT KS (800-544-4857). Customers in the Kansas City metro area and Missouri can call 888-LIGHT-KC (888-544-4852).

