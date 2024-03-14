$150K reward offered to find suspect who robbed USPS employee in Oakland

(KRON) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier earlier this month in Oakland. The United States Postal Inspection Service announced Wednesday it will offer a reward of up to $150,000 to anyone who helps find the suspect pictured below.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-6 and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and red sweatpants.

Authorities are searching for this suspect who robbed a USPS mail carrier on March 2 (United States Postal Inspection Service).

The alleged crime happened around 3:45 p.m. on March 2 in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue where the mail carrier was robbed, according to USPS. The suspect then ran away southbound on Euclid Avenue towards Grand Avenue.

Surveillance video (above) shows the suspect walking into and out of a residence. The suspect is also seen confronting a USPS employee.

USPS says to “take no action to apprehend these persons yourself.” Anyone with information about the suspect’s location is asked to call USPS at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.” Reference case number “4263465-ROBB.”

