$150K, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

While the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, people who buy tickets in Pennsylvania continue to win sizeable prizes during the drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania lottery, one ticket purchased in the state won $50,000 and another won $150,000.

Numbers drawn Monday night for a prize worth $645 million were 10-17-20-39-44 and the Powerball was 16. The Power Play was 3X.

>>> Powerball: No winners as jackpot climbs to $687 million

The jackpot is now on the cusp of becoming a top-10 prize in Powerball’s history.

