$150,000 lottery ticket sold in Rogers remains unclaimed

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A $150,000 Powerball ticket remains unclaimed after it was purchased in Northwest Arkansas for the April 3 drawing, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Murphy USA gas station at the Walmart on West Walnut Street in Rogers. ALS says the winner has 180 days after the drawing (the end of September) to come forward and claim the prize.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were 11, 38, 41, 62, and 65, with Powerball number 15. ASL says there was one $150,000 winner from that drawing.

Recent Powerball winners in Arkansas were a Sebastian County resident who won $2.3 million in May 2023 and a Little Rock man who claimed a $999,000 jackpot in September 2023.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.3 billion. Saturday’s drawing will mark the 41st consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner.

