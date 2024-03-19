After 15 years, judge grants asylum to Mexican journalist, son

Emilio Gutierrez Soto, left, and his son, Oscar Gutierrez Soto, right, and their immigration attorney Eduardo Beckett celebrate the judges ruling to grant asylum to the father and son after a 15-year journey that included denials, delays and detention.

A federal immigration judge granted asylum today to a Mexican journalist who fled his country more than 15 years ago due to death threats, and who had been denied asylum twice.

Emilio Gutiérrez Soto, 60, was all smiles after U.S. Immigration Judge Nathan L. Herbert announced his decision Monday morning in his courtroom on the seventh floor of the Richard C. White Federal Building in Downtown El Paso. Herbert also granted asylum to the journalist’s son, Oscar Gutierrez Soto, 30.

The elder Gutiérrez Soto turned to the gallery and raised his arms in a victory clasp. The 10 people in the audience including family and friends from Missouri, Michigan, New Mexico and Washington, D.C., cheered the ruling. Many of them had helped the father and son through their asylum denials and delays.

When allowed, the journalist approached the bench to shake hands with the judge and thank him for his ruling.

“I appreciate it,” he said to Herbert, a former resident of Michigan. After the proceedings, the group shared hugs, tears and kisses.

As a result of today’s ruling, Gutiérrez Soto has the status of asylee, which means he can apply for legal permanent residency, which he could get in about a year. That would allow him to live and work in the U.S. Then he could apply for citizenship in four years.

Outside the courtroom, he said he might resume his journalism career, but he wants to take some time to reflect on what should come next. These days he works at Base Lake Farm in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“It was my therapy,” Gutiérrez Soto said in Spanish. “For years I needed to be quiet.”

The Mexican journalist left Chihuahua in 2008 after he received death threats from the Mexican military due to stories he wrote about their corruption. He came to the U.S. with his son through a border crossing in Antelope Wells, N.M., and applied for political asylum.

U.S. immigration judge Robert Hough ruled against him twice, once in July 2017 and once in February 2019. Representatives of Gutiérrez Soto appealed both decisions, and both times the Board of Immigration Appeals asked the court to reconsider. A three-judge BIA panel ruled in September 2023 that the journalist was eligible for asylum. The BIA is the highest administrative body in the U.S. responsible for the interpretation and application of immigration laws.

Gutiérrez Soto is a native of Ascensión, a small town about 90-minutes from the U.S. border. He worked as a correspondent, radio reporter and editor in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, for most of the 1990s.

Friends and family of Emilio and Oscar Gutierrez Soto gather outside the Richard C. White Federal Building in El Paso after an immigration judge granted the two men asylum. The father and son came to the U.S. in 2008 after the father, a Mexican journalist, was threatened by the Mexican military for stories he wrote about their corruption.

During his 15-year ordeal, which included many delays, Gutiérrez Soto and his son have been supported by advocates, legislators, organizations such as the National Press Club and 20 other journalism organizations.

While they sought asylum in the U.S., they endured two lengthy periods in ICE detention centers in El Paso and Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Among the bright spots during his ordeal was when he represented the Mexican journalists honored with the John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award from the National Press Club, and when he earned a yearlong Knight-Wallace fellowship in 2018-19, which he served at the University of Michigan.

He also has written for El Diario de El Paso, a Spanish-language newspaper, and done freelance work for national outlets. Since 2018, he has worked at the Ann Arbor farm.

The journalist’s immigration attorney Eduardo Beckett said that this was a big win for the father and son, as well as their supporters in the legal and journalism fields. He said it was almost impossible to imagine after the two previous immigration denials.

“This is a happy moment,” he said. “All our work was not in vain. This taught me that the power of the press matters and it helps people.”

After his successful appeal in 2023, Gutiérrez Soto told the LatAm Journalism Review that someone told him that he should not consider himself a journalist because he is no longer active.

“I said that a journalist never stops being a journalist, even if he is inactive, even if he is not working in the media,” he told the LatAm Journalism Review. “As journalists, we never stop having an opinion, an argument, a criticism, some public expression, and I have continued to do so.”

His son, who married Lilly Kujawski, a U.S. citizen who is a journalism adviser at Washtenaw Community College, is the executive chef at Taste Kitchen in Ann Arbor.

The father and son and their well-wishers planned a day of celebrations starting in El Paso and ending at a friend’s home in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where they would share tacos and Tequila and Sotol.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Mexican journalist's 15-year fight for asylum granted