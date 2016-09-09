15 years after attacks, trial for 9/11 suspects still years away from starting

Fifteen years after the 9/11 attacks, the military trial of the five men accused of plotting the deaths of nearly 3,000 people has not even begun — and defense lawyers and outside experts estimate there are at least four more years of delays and pretrial motions before it will start.

The delay has left family members of the victims in a heartbreaking and frustrating limbo, as some have begun to doubt they will ever see justice done for the murders of their loved ones. Meanwhile, public attention to the trial has all but evaporated, leaving them isolated in their grief.

“Frustrating is not the word for it. Painful is the word for it,” said Rita Lasar, whose brother, Avrame Zelmanowitz, died while waiting for paramedics to rescue his wheelchair-bound co-worker in the North Tower.

Lasar is turning 85 years old next week and fears that she will not be alive to see the trial begin.

“I feel helpless to do anything. It’s just like having grit in your heart,” said Debra Burlingame, whose brother Charles was the captain of the American Airlines plane that was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon that morning.

The current military tribunal began four years ago after President Obama abandoned a plan to move the men into the civilian court system, facing fierce political blowback that included opposition from a faction of family members who were worried the men could be acquitted in federal court. Burlingame led the group of 9/11 families who supported a military trial for the defendants, who are being tried together as co-conspirators, while Lasar led a smaller faction that wanted the men tried in civilian court.

While these two groups of family members continue to disagree on a lot, there’s a consensus that the current system has been a disaster.

“I am not of the opinion that the process is failing. I’m of the opinion that it has failed,” Kristen Breitweiser, who became a political activist after she lost her husband in the attacks, said on Friday during a Yahoo News roundtable on the 9/11 anniversary. “We are a nation of laws. If we can’t adequately prosecute the co-conspirators of the 9/11 attacks, then I don’t know what kind of democracy we live in.”

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and the other four suspected co-conspirators were captured just two years after the attacks, but they were kept in CIA custody and subjected to torture before being transferred to Guantánamo Bay in 2006. Those backing a military tribunal feared that the use of torture could get the government’s case against the men thrown out of a civilian court. They thought military commissions would guarantee swift justice.

Rita Lasar, 84, on the balcony of her East Village apartment in New York. Lasar watches the 9/11 pretrial hearings at Fort Hamilton Army Base in Brooklyn. (Photo: Yahoo News/Gordon Donovan) More

But the opposite has been true. The tribunals have only successfully convicted eight people on terror charges, and four of those convictions were later thrown out. Meanwhile, hundreds of terrorists have been convicted in the federal system since 9/11. Ahmed Ghailani, who also faced torture in CIA custody after he was suspected of plotting the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombings, was successfully convicted in federal court in 2010, though on only one of the 285 counts he faced.

The 9/11 trial has been bogged down in pretrial motion after pretrial motion since it began in 2012, as defense attorneys, lead prosecutor Brig. Gen. Mark Martins and Judge James Pohl, an army colonel, try to figure out a brand-new system. Everything seems up for debate, including whether the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees a right to a speedy trial, applies in the proceedings. The judge has not yet answered that particular question in a motion by the defense.

“Everyone’s projecting 2020 or 2021 when we might go to trial,” said James Harrington, who defends accused terrorist Ramzi bin al-Shibh. “It’s just kind of being realistic about all the work that’s being done and the time that takes.”