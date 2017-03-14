15 Ways to Lose Weight with Lemons

By Dana Leigh Smith

They may be sour, but they can shrink your waist. Worth it? We think so.

Because you can’t exactly peel and eat it whole, sometimes lemons are an overlooked fruit. Though the yellow orb doesn’t have the crisp bite of an apple or the sweet flavor of a strawberry, it does have powerful belly-flattening effects, making it a winner in our eyes.

Just one lemon contains an entire day’s worth of vitamin C, a nutrient that’s been shown to slash levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that triggers hunger and fat storage. But that’s not all — lemons are rich in polyphenols that researchers say may ward off fat accumulation and weight gain. The peel is also a potent source of pectin, a soluble fiber that’s been proven to help people feel fuller, longer. Participants who ate just 5 grams of pectin experienced more satiety, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition. Impressive, right? And at most grocery stores, you can nab two or three lemons for a couple of bucks, making the fruit one of cheapest weight-loss tools of all time.

But what should you do with all those lemons once you bring them home? Read on to discover some of the tastiest, most creative ways to drop pounds with our favorite citrus fruit.

1. Make Detox Water

Here at Eat This, Not That!, we're big fans of detox water. Not only does it add some zing to your daily dose of H20, if you make a batch with lemon, you can also reap some major health benefits. D-limonene, a powerful compound found in lemon peels, stimulates liver enzymes to help flush toxins from the body and gives sluggish bowels a kick, according to the World Health Organization. You'll also get a bit of vitamin C from the juices that seep into the water. We like to blend lemons with orange and lime slices, but there are countless ways to make a batch.

2. Put It In Your Tea

In a recent 12-week study, participants who combined a daily habit of 4 to 5 cups of green tea each day with a 25-minute sweat session lost an average of two more pounds than the non-tea-drinking exercisers. But sipping green tea won’t just help you trim down, it can help keep you healthy, too. Polyphenols in green tea block a “signaling molecule” called VEGF that triggers heart disease and cancer, according to a 2015 study from the Institute of Food Research. Although that sounds like a win, when you sip tea, a significant percentage of the polyphenol antioxidants break down before they reach your bloodstream. But researchers at Purdue University discovered that adding lemon juice to the equation helped preserve the polyphenols. Sounds like a great reason to squeeze some in, if you ask us!