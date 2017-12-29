15 Times Designers Trolled the Fashion World With Ridiculously Expensive Designs

As a form of artistic expression, fashion has never functioned as a purely utilitarian pursuit, often being used as a vehicle for political or cultural symbolism, a documentation of the times, or sometimes just a flight of fancy. In fact, the embrace of the fantastical and creative — especially when it comes to high fashion — can be so earnest within the industry that it’s given birth to a general idea that the fashion world is willing to go to ridiculous lengths for the sake of style.

The idea, however, is not completely unfounded, with some designers using this creative margin as a way to flex their funny bones with outlandish designs (often with equally outlandish pricing) to show the extent that demand and desire can have when it comes to creating hype for their products; long story short: The Emperor’s New Clothes should perhaps be read less as a fairy tale and more like a cautionary tale.

From Jeremy Scott’s Moschino runway dress made out of a plastic dry cleaning bag to Supreme’s highly-coveted obscure item drops, here’s a look at 15 times designers trolled the fashion industry.

Moschino’s $735 Plastic Dry Cleaning Bag Dress: Moschino’s personality-filled designs have always taken an irreverent approach to fashion (look no further than the time that creative director Jeremy Scott sent Gigi Hadid down the runway dressed as a real-life bouquet of flowers,) but none caused the kind of buzz that his dress made of a transparent plastic dry cleaning bag did. The dress, which was part of a Moschino collection inspired by trash, garbage and “upcycling,” retailed for $735 and a slip to wear underneath it was not included. The upside of this trendy dress is that if the Moschino model breaks the bank, you can easily snag the look for less by sending out your clothes to get dry cleaned.

Balenciaga’s bright blue, $2,145 Ikea dupe: Demna Gvasalia’s sense of irony was strong at his own brand Vetements but only intensified with his role as creative director at Balenciaga, where he riffs on everything from the cultural to the political (a recent collection has him reworking Bernie Sanders’ logo art into Balenciaga logos and producing high fashion campaign t-shirts.) However, it’s Gvasalia’s embrace of high-low culture that probably most defines his work and none more so than his luxury take on Ikea’s Frakta bag. From the straps to the blue hue, the bags are basically dead ringers for one another except for the fact that Balenciaga’s is made out of butter leather and Ikea’s Frakta is made out of sturdy polypropylene — oh yeah, and that the Balenciaga goes for a hot $2,145, while the Frakta is just $0.99. There’s that too.

Which sparked lots of much more affordable, DIY Ikea fashion expression: Because trends trickle down swiftly and often furiously in the age of the Internet, fashion and especially streetwear enthusiasts took Gvasalia’s approval of the Ikea bag and design to heart, creating DIY clothes and accessories of their own out of Frakta bags. Everything from shoes to swimwear materialized.

Vetements’ $800+ hoodies: Before Demna Gvasalia was creating $2,145 Frakta-esque bags for Balenciaga, he burst onto the fashion scene at his own label, Vetements, with $1,050 hoodie sweatshirts emblazoned with a quote from Beverly Hills 90210 that instantly became a fashion favorite. In the seasons following, Gvasalia could reasonably be touted as the man responsible for high fashion’s embrace of the hoodie — and particularly, the designer hoodie. While the humble sweatshirt with a hood can be procured fairly inexpensively, hype beasts and fashion women were buying Vetements’ $885 Titanic-themed hoodie (of which Celine Dion was a fan – so meta!) and later, cleaning out down-and-dirty skate magazine Thrasher‘s merch supply, much to the chagrin and dissent of skaters everywhere, thanks to a Thrasher-inspired piece on the Vetements runway.

Jil Sander’s $290 paper bag: Minimalist line Jil Sander had an on-the-nose approach to their trademark style which was seen most presciently when they debuted a paper bag carry-all in 2012. Retailing for $290, it featured coated paper, some light stitching, some grommets, and of course, the all-important Jil Sander logo, but basically looked like the paper bag you might get your bacon, egg, and cheese in from your corner bodega.