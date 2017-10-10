15 Perfect Tweets To Read If You're Having A Bad Mental Health Day

Mental health issues can be life altering, but they are also incredibly common.

Mental health issues can be life altering, but they are also incredibly common. If you’re struggling, know that support is out there.

An estimated one in five American adults will deal with a mental health condition like depression, anxiety disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder in any given year. These conditions can cause intense anxiety, extreme sadness, paranoia, physical problems like headaches and more. And, to top it all off, there’s still a massive stigma around mental health disorders ― a stigma that may prevent people from reaching out for help.

That’s what World Mental Health Day is all about ― making sure we’re all talking about this problem. We rounded up some encouraging tweets in acknowledgment of the day. Each message is a perfect reminder that your mental health is important and you’re not alone if you’re struggling:

It's ok to worry about yourself

It's ok to ask for help

It's ok to need a hand

It's ok to talk

It's ok to not be ok#WorldMentalHealthDay — TechnicallyRaarrrghh (@TechnicallyRon) October 10, 2017

you’ve made it this far because you are indeed strong, so don’t give up and try your best to keep that strength going. #WorldMentalHealthDay — ㅤ˗ˏˋ ♡ ˊˎ˗ (@posiviibes) October 10, 2017

Whatever you’re suffering, whoever you are, i love you and i’m proud of how far you’ve come, you are strong! #WorldMentalHealthDaypic.twitter.com/7ol1KKv7Y4 — kodi; pinned (@zalfieefannpage) October 10, 2017

Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay, which is a great reminder to acknowledge that your feelings are valid and you are stronger than you think. — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) October 10, 2017

This #WorldMentalHealthDay, remind yourself that mental illness is no less important that physical illness. Be supportive and compassionate. pic.twitter.com/rWPn8Z3Uxe — Norm Kelly (@norm) October 10, 2017

Friendly reminder your mental health is SO SO important. Don't let anyone tell you any differently. #WorldMentalHealthDay ️ — Hayley Williams (@HayleyWi11iams) October 10, 2017

Seeking help for mental health issues doesn't make you crazy. It makes you brave and strong. #WorldMentalHealthDay — Michelle (@SoSofieFatale) October 10, 2017

On #WorldMentalHealthDay please remember that having mental disorder or illness doesn't make you a lesser person. These are normal things. — hell the ween (@chainstratagem) October 10, 2017

On #WorldMentalHealthDay, I want to remind you of a few things:



1. Your mental health matters. It really matters. Not just on paper. — Najwa Zebian (@najwazebian) October 10, 2017

#WorldMentalHealthDay your suffering is valid and you’re still loved, you’re always worth the fight pic.twitter.com/MOeg7OLruf — Shauna Burnie (@sburnie13) October 10, 2017

Mental health problems are NOT



- luxuries

- first world problems

- insults

- solved by pulling yourself together#WorldMentalHealthDay — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) October 10, 2017

Mental health issues can affect us all, and it's nothing to be ashamed of. Talking about it makes it easier to handle. #WorldMentalHealthDay — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) October 10, 2017

On #WorldMentalHealthDay, remember that it’s okay to not be okay & it’s okay to ask for help. Don’t suffer in silence. — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) October 10, 2017

On #WorldMentalHealthDay2017 I remember this from @matthaig1’s Reasons to Stay Alive. It was a passage that helped me make sense of my life. pic.twitter.com/Upxj7MugWW — Saintsister (@saintsister) October 10, 2017

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.