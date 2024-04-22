15 people displaced after apartment building fire in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is assisting 15 people who were displaced after an apartment building fire in the central Las Vegas valley.

The fire occurred Sunday afternoon at an apartment building near West Sahara Avenue. and South Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Red Cross said five units were affected by the fire and utilities are not expected to be restored until Tuesday.

The Red Cross provided access to essential items like clothing and food, assisted in the replacement of prescription medicines and a safe place to stay.

Financial assistance is also available for those affected.

For anyone affected by a home fire, assistance is available by contacting the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.