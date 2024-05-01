This 15-Year-Old's Comment About A Car Hitting A Dunkin' In Rhode Island Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons

Every now and then a local news interview goes viral.

Last year, we were introduced to the "most Philadelphia man ever."

A neighbor in NE Philly describes what it was like to wake up to the confusion just outside his door after a portion of I-95 collapsed just a few blocks from him. pic.twitter.com/PVh3VwjtEs — Marcus Espinoza (@MarcusFOX29) June 11, 2023

There was the news anchor who casually shrugged off getting hit by a literal car.

Wow, this reporter gets hit by a car, and rebounds to finish the live shot! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dbwKt5N1xc — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) January 20, 2022

And then there's my absolute favorite: "All the Chili's have closed... WHAT?" lady.

Now, we have a 15-year-old's comment about a car crashing into a Dunkin' in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Here's what he had to say about the crash:

A car crashed into a Dunkin' in Cranston this morning.This was what a 15-year-old had to say about it.Story: https://t.co/ex1mqKj8iH pic.twitter.com/920r4kjW10 — Melanie DaSilva (@meldasilva9) April 23, 2024

As this person said, "You know he thought of that and knew it was going to go crazy."

You know he thought of that and knew it was going to go crazy — Stephen Ai Smith ᶠᵃⁿ (@stephenaismth) April 23, 2024

