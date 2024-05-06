15-year-old wanted for murder of Murphey Middle School student, 14, turns himself in

A 15-year-old wanted for the murder of a 14-year-old Augusta boy turned himself into authorities on Sunday.

Darryuan La'Kendrick Tanksley, 15, was wanted for the murder of Anthony Rashad Harrison, 14, of Evans, who was shot and killed at Cedarwood Apartments, according to previous reporting.

Harrison was shot at least once and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Harrison was an eighth-grader at Murphey Middle School, according to the school. Josey High School confirmed Harrison was doing workouts with the football team, ahead of attending Josey in the fall.

Jail records indicate Tanksley is not currently incarcerated at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta murder suspect, 15, turns himself in