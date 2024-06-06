15-year-old Troup County boy in critical condition after shooting 10-year-old sister

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after shooting his 10-year-old sister in Troup County, deputies said.

The girl’s condition has not been released.

A previous release by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said the boy had died.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Bartley Road around 10:41 p.m. about two juveniles that were shot.

Deputies and first responders found both the 10-year-old and the 15-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to the emergency room at Wellstar West Georgia.

The 10-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Atlanta.

The siblings have not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.