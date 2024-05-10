UPDATE: 15-year-old taken into custody after gun goes off at a north Louisiana School
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has released new information regarding the Bossier Parish student whose gun went off in a classroom.
According to the sheriff's office, the student was identified as a 15-year-old Cope Middle School student.
While in class May 9, the student pulled out a handgun to show to another student and began placing it into a backpack when the gun went off.
The school resource officer was immediately contacted, and the student was takin into custody.
According to the sheriff's office, no students were injured, and the student was charged with:
Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities
Possession of a handgun by a juvenile
Possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone
The student was booked into Ware Detention Center.
