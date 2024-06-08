15-year-old stabbed multiple times after botching robbery in Santa Rosa: PD

(KRON) — A 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times after he and a set of other teenagers failed an attempted robbery by the Santa Rosa Transit Mall on Friday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Police were dispatched to the transit mall regarding a physical fight, which resulted in a stabbing at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Officers arrived to find the 15-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds– a severe slash to the arm and two stab wounds to the torso, police said.

Police then immediately applied a device to stop the blood flow from the teenager’s arm before later taking him to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

When SRPD’s Gang Crimes Team later took over the investigation, they identified a 17-year-old and 19-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Edgar Ciarcia Riveros, as the 15-year-old’s co-conspirators.

Investigations revealed that the three teenagers attempted to rob a 24-year-old man when the victim defended himself with a four-inch, kitchen-style knife police say he had in his pocket. The man used his knife to stab the 15-year-old multiple times, police said.

The 15-year-old is currently being treated for his injuries. Police said he was cited for attempted robbery, gang participation, and gang enhancement. He and the 17-year-old’s names were not released because they are minors, but police said the 17-year-old has since been booked into juvenile hall for the same charges.

As for 19-year-old Riveros, SRPD said he has since been booked into the Main Adult Detention Facility for the same charges of attempted robbery, gang participation, and gang enhancement.

If you have additional information regarding this investigation, police encourage the public to contact their Gang Crimes Team at 707-543-4021.

