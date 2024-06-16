15-year-old shot, killed at Muscle Shoals Red Roof

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at the Muscle Shoals Red Roof Inn Sunday morning.

According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers responded to Red Roof Inn on Woodward Avenue around 7:28 a.m. regarding a boy who had been shot.

15-year-old shot, killed by Athens Police officer Saturday

Upon arrival, officers found the boy and he was transported to Helen Keller Hospital and treated for his injuries. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Muscle Shoals said a 16-year-old has been arrested in relation to this case and is expected to face charges in court.

Authorities did not identify the 16-year-old who was arrested.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.