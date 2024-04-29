15-year-old shoots and kills teen at prom after-party, wounds 3 others, Georgia cops say

A 15-year-old is accused of shooting four people at an after-prom party, killing one, Georgia authorities said.

The teen is charged with felony murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault in connection with the April 28 incident at the party in Fitzgerald, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified the accused gunman, who’s also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers were called at about 1:10 a.m. and found four people who had been shot, investigators said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment, but a 15-year-old died from her injuries, according to the GBI. Authorities identified her as Chyell Paulk of Fitzgerald.

Friends and family members penned tributes for the teen, who was a student at Irwin County High School, according to social media posts.

McClatchy News reached out to Irwin County Schools for comment on Monday, April 29, and was awaiting a response.

“Chyell was an honor student, a basketball cheerleader, and a wonderful friend and student,” science teacher Autumn Bridges wrote on Facebook. “Let’s remember her for the laughter she brought, the friendships she nurtured, and the kindness she showed to everyone she met. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this difficult time.”

A 19-year-old and two minors were also wounded in the shooting, according to the GBI. Authorities didn’t provide an update on their conditions.

It’s not clear what led to the gunfire, but authorities said they’re investigating.

Fitzgerald is about a 180-mile drive southeast from Atlanta.

