15-year-old passerby randomly shot by teens playing with gun in Brooklyn cemetery

An innocent 15-year-old boy was winged by a bullet after a group of teens began firing off shots outside a Brooklyn cemetery, police said Thursday.

Detectives believe the victim in the June 8 shooting was an “unintended target” of a group of young men who were indiscriminately firing off a gun, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

The victim was on Schenectady Ave. near Snyder Ave. in East Flatbush — just a few steps from Holy Cross Cemetery — about 5:30 p.m. when he heard several gunshots.

The teen immediately ran off, only to find out a few moments later that he was shot in the arm.

EMS took the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Four nearby teens were playing with the gun when they fired off several rounds, the police source said. According to the source, the teens weren’t aiming at anything specific.

The four suspects were caught on surveillance camera leaving the scene. Two of the teens were riding Citi Bikes, the surveillance footage shows.

Cops are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.