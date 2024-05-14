15-year-old who ‘loved swimming’ drowns during Mother’s Day outing at lake, family says

A 15-year-old drowned during a family outing on Mother’s Day, Minnesota officials said.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible drowning around 3:30 p.m. on May 12, according to a May 13 Facebook post.

While swimming off the beach at Mound Creek County Park, the teen “began struggling, went under the water and had not surfaced,” the sheriff’s office said.

The teen was identified by his family as Camron Keosaykham of Mountain Lake, according to a GoFundMe created by Sabrina Christians on behalf of his parents.

“Camron and his family wanted to spend Mother’s Day as a family at Mound Creek,” she said in the post. “The day started off with lots of laughs and grilling before we all went swimming.”

Numerous regional and state agencies responded to help with rescue and recovery efforts, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen’s body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene roughly two hours after he was reported missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Camron was doing what he loved,” Christians said. “He loved swimming.”

His body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has not announced the teen’s identity as of May 14.

Mound Creek County Park is about a 135-mile drive southwest from Minneapolis.

62-year-old alone on camping trip found dead in water near canoe, Minnesota cops say

13-year-old calls 911 from car, says mom is ‘drunk and driving recklessly,’ NE cops say

Body found in Grand Canyon river believed to be man missing from wood raft, rangers say