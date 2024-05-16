15-year-old indigenous girl last seen in Cimarron Hills

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 15-year-old indigenous girl is missing from Colorado Springs, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Leah Black was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, May 15 around Constitution Avenue and Marsheffel Road, wearing black pajama pants, a black hoodie, and white ‘Crocs’ shoes. Black is a indigenous girl with brown hair and brown eyes, stands at 5’8″, and weighs 130 pounds.

If you see Leah or know where she is, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, or dial 911.

