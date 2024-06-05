Police are asking for the public's help in finding finding a 15-year-old Hesperia girl who went missing last weekend.

Aliya Espinoza, 15, of Hesperia was believed to have left her home around midnight on Friday, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials. She hasn't been seen since.

She's described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a flier issued by the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective N. Campos of the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500, or Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 15-year-old Hesperia girl reported missing