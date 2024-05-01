15-year-old girl stabs her grandmother to death in their home, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her grandmother in a “tragic incident” at a Pennsylvania home, according to police and news reports.

Officers in Philadelphia responded to a home at 2 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, for a report of a stabbing, police said. The 15-year-old granddaughter placed the 911 call, police told WPVI.

A 67-year-old woman was discovered with stab wounds to her stomach and right hand, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her granddaughter, according to KYW and WPVI, was identified as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. Police said she was arrested, and the weapon used in the attack was recovered.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing, only that a “domestic disturbance” preceded the incident, Capt. Anthony Ganard told WCAU. The girl and her grandmother were the only people at the home when officers arrived.

Charges have not been announced as of late Wednesday morning. The grandmother was the legal guardian to the teenager, KYW reported.

Police have not released the identities of the grandmother and girl.

