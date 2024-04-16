15-year-old girl shot, killed in Dayton ID'd; man in custody

Apr. 16—A 15-year-old girl who died in a shooting at a Dayton apartment Sunday has been identified.

Kendra Farler was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

A 38-year-old man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Sunday afternoon on preliminary murder and having weapons while under disability charges, according to booking records.

Formal charges have not been filed as of afternoon. The Dayton Daily News generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

Around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Dayton officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Bowen Street, just south of U.S. 35, near Xenia Avenue and Steve Whalen Boulevard.

"Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 15-year-old female," said Lt. Steven Bauer. "She was pronounced deceased at the scene."

A 911 caller initially identified the girl as a 12-year-old and said she was shot upstairs in an apartment, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The caller said he didn't witness the shooting or know whether she was breathing. He told the dispatcher he heard a gunshot and then people screaming, according to the 911 call.