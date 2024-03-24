15-year-old girl missing from Enterprise — have you seen her?

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Enterprise Police Department needs help finding a 15-year-old who has reportedly been missing since March 18.

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Missing Child Alert, Niurka Dayana Butz-Rax is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

She is Hispanic, and has brown eyes and black hair, the alert said.

Niurka reportedly was last seen March 18 in Enterprise.

Anyone with information can contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or call 911.

