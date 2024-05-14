15-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run boat crash in Florida: 'She brought so much joy'

Authorities on Tuesday continued to search for the person who fatally struck a girl with a boat as she waterskied in South Florida over the weekend and identified the victim as a 15-year-old from Miami Beach.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) officials identified the Key Biscayne boating fatality victim as Ella Adler.

"Ms. Adler fell in the water while being towed and was struck by another vessel at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Saturday)," FWC spokesperson Arielle Callender told USA TODAY Tuesday. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ella Adler during this incredibly difficult time."

PA school administrator killed: Beloved Pennsylvania school director, coach killed after being struck by tractor trailer

Ella Adler was wakeboarding when she fell in water

According to a preliminary investigation by the FWC, Ella fell in the ocean near Nixon Beach while being towed about a mile from shore while waterskiing.

The beach is in Miami-Dade County about 7 miles south of downtown Miami.

While waiting to be recovered by her boat, another boat struck her and fled the scene, officials said. Ella, who wore a life jacket, died from her injuries.

"The vessel that struck the victim is described as a center console boat with a light blue hull," Callender said. "It has multiple white outboard engines and may have blue or dark blue bottom paint.

The boat was last seen heading west from Nixon Beach, the FWC reported.

"We are heartbroken as we say goodbye to our beautiful niece, Ella," the girl's aunt, Cristina Mas Adler, of Coral Gables, posted in a tribute on Facebook Monday. "She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives. I love you Ella Bella."

Ballerina Ella Adler 'shined in our classrooms and on our stages'

Adler, a ballerina, attended Ransom Everglades School in Miami.

"We are heartbroken," the school, where Adler studied, posted on Facebook. "Ella Adler '27 shined in our classrooms and on our stages, and she embodied the mission of Ransom Everglades School. We wish peace and comfort to her family."

$20K reward being offered for info leading to suspect's arrest

As of Tuesday, the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run remained at large, FWC confirmed to USA TODAY.

#HitAndRun #Boating #Miami - Please help us locate the boat which killed a water skier. There is one family, one group of friends, whose Mother's Day and life has been changed forever! Help us close this case quickly using our #Internet connections. The boat could be anywhere… pic.twitter.com/7AC0Xf0gKN — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) May 12, 2024

A $20,000 reward −including $10,000 from Ella's family and a combined $10,000 from FWC and Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers − is being offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the hit-and-run suspect.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Key Biscayne hit-and-run boat crash victim identified as Ella Adler