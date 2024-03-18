15-year-old girl killed after crash near Kingfisher

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A 15-year-old girl died while two other kids were injured after a single-vehicle crash near Kingfisher Friday night according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Their report stated that after 11 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old was driving with a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old girl in the vehicle.

The crash happened and the 13-year-old and 17-year-old were admitted to OU Children’s Hospital that night but were released Saturday.

However, OHP reported that the 15-year-old had injuries too severe and died due to them on Saturday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The report does state that the 15-year-old who died was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash, the others were.

