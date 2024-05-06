15-year-old fatally stabs mom’s boyfriend in the chest with butcher’s knife, cops say

A teen fatally stabbed his mother’s boyfriend with a butcher’s knife during an argument, Oklahoma police said.

Officers responded on May 4 to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex, according to a May 6 Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers found 29-year-old Rashaun Jackson with a stab wound to his chest and tried “life-saving measures,” but he died at the scene “a short time later,” according to police.

Police said the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute between Jackson and his girlfriend’s 15-year-old son.

During the argument, the teen “grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed Jackson,” police said.

The teen was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, police said.

15-year-old girl stabs her grandmother to death in their home, Pennsylvania cops say

Man wanted in fatal stabbing arrested after calling 911 for help with bike, cops say

Landlord finds trail of blood, leading police to woman killed in home, Arizona cops say