15-year-old boy faces murder charge after 16-year-old girls stabbed, Florida cops say

A 15-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after he stabbed two teenage girls and one later died, according to Florida investigators.

The attack occurred around 11 p.m. Friday, March 15, outside an Amscot advance cash store east of Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A motive has yet to be released.

“Deputies responded to a physical altercation. ... Upon arrival, they found two 16 year old females who had been stabbed,” the sheriff’s office reports. “Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition, and one later died.”

The girl who died was identified as Kennedy Williams, officials said. The identity of the other victim has not been released.

Anthony Rushing has been arrested in the case and charged with one count of second degree murder, officials said in an update.

Investigators have not said whether he knew the two victims.

Jasmyne Elizabeth Stringer identified herself as Kennedy Williams’ mother in a Facebook post and she reports doctors spent 90 minutes trying to save the teen.

Stringer also says some of her daughter’s “peers” posted videos from the crime scene on social media, a detail investigators have not yet confirmed.

“My baby was killed last night & I will never be the same,” Stringer wrote in a Facebook post.

“I am heartbroken. I am stunned. I am shattered. ... Lord give me the strength to keep living as I have another child to be strong for. Life will never be the same. This pain is unbearable,” she wrote.

