15-year-old Eugene boy recovering from surgery after teenagers assaulted him

A 15-year-old boy is recovering from facial reconstruction surgery after he was assaulted by a group of teenagers while walking home from school Feb. 27 near Laurelhurst Drive and Barger Drive in Eugene.

"He just walked in with his head up because he always has his head up and he just said 'Hey, I just got jumped,'" said Jenifer Sherman, whose son was attacked. "His whole side of his face was caved in. So I rushed him to the emergency room."

In a video of the fight circulating on social media, teenagers can be heard shouting racial slurs while the victim is being punched and thrown to the ground.

Sherman said one of the attackers told her son, "If you let me beat you up or fight you for 30 seconds, I'll leave you alone." She said her son, who has high-functioning autism, agreed to let the other teenager beat him up for 30 seconds.

"As he was punching him in the right side of his face, you can hear him call him the n-word multiple times," Sherman said. "He slammed my son to the ground and then kneed him in the face. When he kneed him in the face, he fractured the right side of his face."

Sherman's son had surgery on March 7 that included the placement of three metal plates to hold his fractured facial bones together.

Calls to charge teen with committing hate crime

A teenager involved in the assault was arrested Feb. 28 and has since been released, according to the Eugene Police Department.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said Thursday night during a Police Commission meeting.

"We have charged the juvenile with assault in the second degree which is a B Felony," Skinner said. "We are continuing that investigation to try and connect any dots that might be there as the law provides with respect to elements of bias in the first degree."

Dr. Silky Booker, a member of the Eugene Police Commission, said he was "sickened" by how Sherman's son was treated and that the incident should be investigated as a hate crime.

"Beating somebody to where their face is fractured while screaming the n-word — it gets no more racial than that," said Booker. "I do hope that the cultural translation here equates to a hate crime."

Mother says her son will not return to Willamette High School

Alisha Dodds, spokesperson for Bethel School District, said Willamette High School has been working with law enforcement agencies and the families involved in the incident.

"I can tell you that violence does not have a place in our schools, and it's not tolerated in Bethel," Dodds said. "Bethel is committed to providing a safe, positive and productive learning environment for all students and that's including the physical and emotional well-being of students at Willamette and across Bethel."

Dodds said district policy states that engaging in physical violence can result in disciplinary action that includes suspensions or expulsion from school.

Sherman said she does not intend to allow her son to go back to Willamette High School.

"I haven't really seen any empathy from them about it," Sherman said. "We're going to try an alternative school."

Sherman said her son used to have low-functioning autism when he was younger and it took huge strides in therapy for him to be able to go to a public school and be successful.

"It seems to me like for a group of kids to feel comfortable with calling my son the n-word while he's being attacked is disgusting, and I feel like people need to be aware of it," Sherman said. "It shouldn't be the norm for the youth to think they can throw around the n-word like they do."

A gofundme page started by a friend of Sherman's to raise money for her son's surgery and therapy needs has raised more than $13,000 since it was first posted in early March.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

