15-year-old drowned at Twin Lakes Park while swimming with friends, Cedar Park police said

A 15-year-old boy drowned at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

Police received a call at 4:45 p.m. reporting a possible drowning behind the Twin Lakes YMCA, police spokesperson Lt. Justin Miller said at a news conference. Officers were joined by the Cedar Park Fire Department and "immediately began attempts to rescue the victim," he said.

"Our first officer responded, shed his gear and jumped in the water and swam out to the location where the children were," Miller said.

About 7:15 p.m., the rescue search turned into a recovery effort after rescue team members were unable to locate the victim, a post on X said. The Williamson County sheriff's office dive team was called to assist and it was able to find the teen's body by 7:30 p.m., according to both Miller and another department post on X.

Police determined the boy had been swimming with a group of friends when he began to experience "distress" and drowned as a result, Miller said. Investigators have not yet determined whether the teen or his friends were wearing life jackets, Miller said in response to a reporter's question about life vest use. He said he did not believe there were lifeguards on duty at the time of the drowning.

The police department will concurrently investigate the drowning with the Texas Game Wardens, according to a social media post.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Teenager drowns at Cedar Park lake, police says