15-year-old dog ‘thrown out like trash.’ Now, Florida shelter hopes for a ‘miracle’

A 15-year-old dog was “thrown out like trash” — and now, a Florida animal shelter hopes for a “miracle.”

Dogs and Cats Forever, Inc. said it’s looking for someone to adopt Darby, a spunky senior pup with a love for snuggling.

“Darby is being fostered by a volunteer but it is not a permanent situation so we are praying we can find him a forever home quickly,” the Fort Pierce-based shelter wrote March 12 in a Facebook post.

The shelter said Darby needs a second chance after he was “thrown out like trash by the family he has lived with his entire life. No longer wanted because they didn’t have time for him or want to be bothered to care for him.”

Darby, a 14-pound shih tzu, is described as “sweet” and easygoing. Despite being a senior dog, the shelter said he’s full of spunk and posted a video of him energetically walking on a leash.

“He adores being cuddled and will happily curl up in his little bed next to your feet,” Dogs and Cats Forever wrote. “His hearing is not what it used to be but it is still there and he is good with hand signals.”

As of March 12, the shelter was searching for a new owner who could spoil Darby with “all the love he deserves.” For now, the facility only will adopt him to someone living in the Fort Pierce area, a roughly 130-mile drive north of Miami.

Dogs and Cats Forever didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on March 12. More details about the shelter’s adoption process can be found at dogsandcatsforever.com.

