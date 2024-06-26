15-year-old detained after Placer manhunt triggers lockdown at child care center, church

Authorities captured a “dangerous suspect” after a manhunt for the juvenile suspect triggered a lockdown Wednesday morning at a child care center and Catholic church in Roseville.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a series of social media posts that deputies tried to pull over a suspicious blue sedan around 7 a.m. near Blackwood Lane and Kenwood Way when the 15-year-old driver jumped out of the car and ran away. Deputies did not say why they considered the vehicle suspicious.

As they searched for the suspect, deputies put up a perimeter around Fiddyment Road, Baseline Road and Junction Boulevard west of Roseville. The nearby Play Care Learning Center on the 4000 block of Baseline and the next-door St. Clare Catholic Church were placed on lockdown as deputies sought for the teen.

By 10:20 a.m., deputies said they had detained the boy when they spotted him “in a field, jumping a fence,” ending the lockdowns. The Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old would be arrested, but the charges he faced were not immediately clear.