15-year-old dead after shooting at Columbus apartment complex, authorities say

A 15-year-old male is dead following a shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Columbus, according to officials

Police said the shooting took place around 6 p.m. at Elizabeth Canty Apartments.

The victim has been identified as Michael Scott, 15, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan said Scott was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m. at a local hospital.

The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating, according to the Department’s X page.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 911.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when new information is available.