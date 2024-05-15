15-year-old charged with murder of NC man, 10 counts attempted murder in SC shooting

South Carolina police charged a 15-year-old boy with murder and 10 counts of attempted murder after a York shooting that left a North Carolina man dead, prosecutors said.

The teen has not been identified because of his age. He remains in the custody of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice on the 11 charges, said Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor.

Jai’Shaun Young, 21, of Gastonia, N.C., died in the May 4 shooting on Galilean Road in York, the York County Coroner said. Police said they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30 p.m. that night.

Officials have not said how many other people were at the scene or shot at.

York Police Department Lt. Kevin Hoffman confirmed the teen’s arrest, but declined further comment because the investigation remains ongoing.

York is a city of about 9,000 people west of Rock Hill. The killing was the first homicide in York since 2022.

What happens now?

The case remains in York County Family Court, prosecutors said. No hearings have been scheduled.

It is unclear if the teen has been assigned a public defender.

In Family Court, a conviction for any crime committed by a juvenile ends at age 22, South Carolina law shows.

It remains unclear if prosecutors will seek to prosecute the teen as an adult, where potential punishments for the charges carry as much as 30 years in prison.

State law allows prosecutors to try to move juveniles to adult court for some violent crimes, including murder and attempted murder. For that to happen, a Family Court Judge would have to hold hearings and order the case moved to adult court.