15-year-old charged with murder after 1 killed, 3 others injured at prom after party: GBI

A teen is dead and three others were wounded by gunfire following a shooting at a prom after-party in south central Georgia overnight.

The shooting on East Pine Street in Fitzgerald around 1:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot.

According to Fitzgerald police, Chyell Paulk, 15, of Fitzgerald, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victims, a 19-year-old and two minors were injured in the shooting. All the victims are from Ben Hill County.

They were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened at an after-prom party.

The GBI arrested and charged a 15-year-old with one count of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The teen’s identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fitzgerald Police Department at 229-426-5000 or the GBI Regional Investigation Office in Perry at 478-987-4545.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

