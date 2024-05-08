15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Walton County shooting of 11-year-old

Walton County sheriff's investigators search a property on West Violet Lane in Mossy Head, where they arrested a 15-year-old suspect in the May 2 shooting that injured an 11-year-old.

MOSSY HEAD — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Walton County on May 2.

According to a news release, investigators with the Walton County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant Wednesday on West Violet Lane in Mossy Head in connection to the shooting of an 11-year-old.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling, using a two-way communication device in the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence. The Northwest Florida Daily News is not naming the suspect because of his age, in accordance with our crime-reporting guidelines.

"Since the day of the shooting, investigators worked diligently to gather additional evidence leading up to the execution of the search warrant early this morning," said the WCSO in a release." After several hours of interviews were conducted with numerous individuals, investigators were able to link (the suspect) to the shooting where more than two dozen shots were fired."

The suspect was booked into the Walton County Jail before being taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Crestview, where he will await his first court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Teenager charged in Walton County shooting that wounded 11-year-old