15-year-old charged in accidental shooting of 1-year-old, Hampton police say

Police in Hampton have charged a 15-year-old in connection to the accidental shooting of a 1-year-old last week.

The teen is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile and one count of allowing access to a firearm by a juvenile. Police responded to reports of a shooting just after noon on May 28, in the 100 block of Clyde Street, near Roads View and Chesapeake avenues. The child’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com