15-year-old boy shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Police were called out to a shooting in the 1200 block of Princess Avenue Southwest on Tuesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They got to the scene and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in the back.
The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the victim was stable.
TRENDING STORIES:
Savannah Chrisley said she ‘burst into tears’ after receiving Mother’s Day card from Chloe
Mom says local Applebee’s denied family service after her 2-year-old had potty training accident
Forsyth County school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after crashing with students onboard
Police have not said what led to the shooting.
They have not released information on a suspect.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: