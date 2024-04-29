15-year-old boy dies after being stabbed in Broward park, family says. No arrests yet

A 15-year-old boy died a week after he was stabbed in a park in Coconut Creek while police continue looking for leads that can help them track down the killer.

Iury Desena’s death was announced over the weekend via GoFundMe, where he was described as sweet, funny and caring.

“Everyone he ever met, he made an impact in their life,” wrote Jalyn Porth, the fundraiser’s organizer.

Family members of the boy stabbed at Winston Park and Nature Trail, 5201 NW 49th Ave., in Coconut Creek, Florida, on April 20, 2024, have identified him as 15-year-old Iury Desena. The teen died at the hospital a week later. GoFundMe

Iury’s mom, Pamella Fernandes, said in a Facebook post that her son was stabbed six times and that he died Friday at the hospital.

“My son is not here to hug me to go to school but I know that God will give me strength and I will count on the community’s help,” she said.

Coconut Creek’s Lyons Creek Middle PTSA said Iury was “a vibrant student” who is gone “way too soon.”

Scotty Leamon, a Coconut Creek police spokesman, declined to confirm the teen’s name but said the person stabbed around 4:16 p.m. April 20 at Winston Park and Nature Trail, 5201 NW 49th Ave., died over the weekend at Broward Health Medical Center.

No one had been arrested as of Monday afternoon, Leamon told the Miami Herald. Over $10,000 had been raised to pay for the teen’s medical bills and funeral expenses.

Coconut Creek police are asking residents of Hilton Estates, Cypress Estates, Huntington and Breckenridge West to check their security camera footage for any teen recorded on April 20 between 3:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Videos can be sent to sleamon@coconutcreek.net.

Anyone with information can call Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers online at browardcrimestoppers.org or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS). All Crime Stopper tips are anonymous.

Miami Herald staff writer David Neal contributed to this report.