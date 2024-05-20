15-year-old boy critical in Albany Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in Albany Park Sunday afternoon.

The boy was walking in an alley in the 3800 block of West Lawrence when a black sedan drove by. A gunman fired shots and struck the boy in the left leg.

The boy was transported to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

