15-year-old boy charged with murder, assault in Kentucky school shooting

(Reuters) - Gabriel Parker, 15, was charged with two counts of murder and 14 counts of first-degree assault in the January shooting at a Kentucky high school, according to Marshall County Circuit Court documents released on Friday.

Parker is being charged as an adult, the Courier-Journal newspaper said. He is accused of killing two 15-year-old students and injuring more than a dozen others in the Jan. 23 shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, about 120 miles (190 km) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Parker was arraigned on the charges in state court on Friday. A judge entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf, Marshall County Circuit Court Clerk Tiffany Griffith said.

The attack at the school of nearly 1,150 students was among the latest eruption of gunfire that has become a regular occurrence at schools and college campuses across the United States over the past several years.

Seventeen people were killed in Wednesday's shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 19, a gun owner who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was charged on Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder.





(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales and Chris Kenning in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)