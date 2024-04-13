15-year-old boy arrested following death of pensioner in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following the death of a pensioner who was attacked on a street in Glasgow.
Officers were called to Victoria Road following reports of a serious assault on a 70-year-old man.
The busy road in the city’s southside was shut down as police and ambulance crews attended a scene outside the Sainsbury’s store on the street.
Despite the efforts of medics, the OAP was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday night.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Friday, 12 April, 2024, police were called to the Victoria Road area of Glasgow, following the reported serious assault of a 70-year-old man.
”The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
“A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”