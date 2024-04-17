15-year-old boy arrested following report of stolen vehicle, short pursuit in Jamestown

Apr. 16—JAMESTOWN — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday, April 16, and will be referred to Juvenile Services on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, April 16, a Jamestown resident reported her vehicle was stolen from her driveway in the 2200 block of 5th Street Northeast, according to a news release from the police department. The resident reported she was on a lunch break and had left the keys in her vehicle. She identified the stolen vehicle as a 2008 Toyota SUV and observed it being driven westbound from her residence as she called 911. Jamestown police officers responded to the area.

At 12:16 p.m., a Jamestown police detective located the stolen SUV in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue Northeast. The vehicle went north from that location. The officer surveilled the stolen vehicle, waiting for it to come to a stop, which it did minutes later in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue Northeast. Officers initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle immediately fled from police. After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop in the 1800 block of 11th Avenue Northeast.

The three juveniles inside the stolen vehicle were immediately detained and transported to the Jamestown Police Department. The 15-year-old driver was arrested; the other two juveniles were released to their parents.

The Jamestown Police Department was assisted by the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office and North Dakota Highway Patrol. The incident remains under investigation and further charges are possible, the police department said.