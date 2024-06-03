15-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide, Jackson police say

Jackson police arrested one teen Monday in connection with a double homicide that occurred on April 20 in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive.

Police identified the suspect as 15-year-old Marvin Maas in a Monday press release.

The Clarion Ledger does not typically publish the names of minors, but because Public Information Officer Tommie Brown confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that police charged Maas as an adult, the teen has been named.

The Hinds County coroner's office identified the two shooting victims as 43-year-old Martin Maas Pap and 26-year-old Soraya Padilla Castillo.

More on: Man found shot to death on floor of his residence. Jackson Police identifies victim

No details on a motive were provided by police.

The case was previously reported by police as a murder-suicide.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Teen arrested, charged in April double homicide case in Jackson MS