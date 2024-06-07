15-year-old among two charged with murders of O’Fallon and Swansea men

Two people charged in the murders of an O’Fallon man and Swansea man in 2023 are being held in St. Clair County now that a 15-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Anthony Jackson, 64, was found on a vacant lot in the 1700 block of Ridge Avenue in East St. Louis on Aug. 12. While troopers with the Illinois State Police were investigating, they were notified that another deceased male, that of 74-year-old Willie Wallace, of Swansea, was found in the 700 block of N. 55th St. Both men had been shot multiple times, according to a release from state police.

Assisted by the East St. Louis Police Department, investigators concluded the two homicides were connected, the release stated.

Cierra Whitley, 35, was charged on May 3 with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths, according to records with the St. Clair County Circuit Court. She already was being held at the St. Clair County Jail on unrelated charges. On June 5, a 15-year-old male was arrested and is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center. His name has not been released because of his age.

No further information has been released.