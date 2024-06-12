15-year-old accused of killing man by setting upstate NY home on fire

A 15-year-old accused of killing a man by setting a home in New York's Hudson Valley on fire last week has been arrested, according to New York State Police.

The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson, both felonies, in connection with the Friday, June 7 incident, troopers said. The teen is accused of setting a fire at a residence on Route 9 in Livingston, Columbia County, which then killed Edmund W. Metz, 58, of Livingston. Metz died at the scene.

Troopers did not confirm how — or if — the teen knew Metz, however the Albany Times-Union said that according to court documents, the teen, a girl, is accused of killing her own father in the fire.

The teen was arraigned in Columbia County Court and was remanded to the Columbia County Jail, troopers said.

