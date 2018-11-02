15 Noncommittal Gifts To Give The Person You Just Started Dating

Just started talking? Still haven’t defined the relationship? Aren’t sure if they’re getting you a gift, too? Getting a gift for the guy or girl you just started dating can be tricky and awkward.
There’s a lot to consider, because you want to show them you care — just not too much too early. You don’t want to overspend, but you also don’t want to look cheap.
Whether you just started hooking up, have an undefined relationship, or just haven’t confessed how you feel, these are the best gifts to give early in the relationship.
And, just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Entertain each other with a game you can play together.
Share some laughs together or with friends with this meme-based game.
For the aspiring foodie, a cookbook you can both use.
What better way to remind them of your shared interests than with a book. This 5-star rated recipe book is perfect if you're constantly tagging each other in cooking videos.
Step up their sound system with a new speaker
This gift says you plan on spending more time with them, so you might as well have a better way to listen to music together. This portable Bluetooth speaker has almost 30,000 reviews.
Keep them cozy with a scarf.
This plaid scarf is the perfect holiday gift, and something they'll use all winter.
A winter hat for those late night dates.
This winter beanie will keep them warm, especially on those date nights.
Some tasty treats, for those with a sweet tooth.
Champagne gummy bears are an affordable, but low key fancy gift for your person.
Matching undies, to make a move.
What says "I really like you" better than matching underwear?
A monogrammed mug.
You can't go wrong with a subtly personal touch. These initial mugs have more than 500 reviews and are a customer favorite.
Their favorite artist on vinyl.
By now you probably know their favorite artist or a least a song they really like. This is a good gift if you're looking to win some points with the person because it shows you listen.
This cute and classic crossbody she can use anywhere.
This functional crossbody bag has room for credit cards, a phone, and even lipstick. TBH it's so practical it might even last longer than your relationship.
A new wallet, for your next date night.
Upgrade their worn, bulky billfold with something sleek and simple like this leather trifold wallet.
A reusable tumbler they'll use again and again.
If you want to keep things really casual, this fun water tumbler is the way to go.
A convenient but cute charger.
This adorable keychain charger is a super practical gift that anyone would appreciate.
A pair of slippers to enjoy on those nights in together.
Who wouldn't love sliding into these fuzzy slippers at the end of a long day?
Tech gloves, so you can keep texting even on the coldest of days.
These tech gloves are pretty...pretty practical.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.