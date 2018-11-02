15 Noncommittal Gifts To Give The Person You Just Started Dating

Just started talking? Still haven’t defined the relationship? Aren’t sure if they’re getting you a gift, too? Getting a gift for the guy or girl you just started dating can be tricky and awkward.

There’s a lot to consider, because you want to show them you care — just not too much too early. You don’t want to overspend, but you also don’t want to look cheap.

Whether you just started hooking up, have an undefined relationship, or just haven’t confessed how you feel, these are the best gifts to give early in the relationship.

Entertain each other with a game you can play together.

Share some laughs together or with friends with this meme-based game.

For the aspiring foodie, a cookbook you can both use.

What better way to remind them of your shared interests than with a book. This 5-star rated recipe book is perfect if you're constantly tagging each other in cooking videos.

Step up their sound system with a new speaker

This gift says you plan on spending more time with them, so you might as well have a better way to listen to music together. This portable Bluetooth speaker has almost 30,000 reviews.

Keep them cozy with a scarf.