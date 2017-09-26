The 15 Most Instagrammable Spots In Pittsburgh

If you’re seeking a destination with both rich history and a splash of modern cool, then Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is for you.

If you’re seeking a destination with both rich history and a splash of modern cool, then Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is for you. This city built on industry ― steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie funded many of its must-see attractions ― is experiencing a boom that’s put it on the tasteful traveler’s map, thanks in part to its excellent new restaurants and sprawling green spaces. Oh, and don’t forget its epic elevated views.

We scoured Instagram to find the most photo-worthy spots in Pittsburgh. Here’s what to see when you visit.

1 PNC Park

This urban ballpark is home to the legendary Pittsburgh Pirates and some stellar scenery. Together, the downtown skyline and the Allegheny riverfront make a picture-perfect panorama.

2 Cathedral of Learning

As the tallest university building in the Western Hemisphere, this Gothic structure on the University of Pittsburgh campus looks like the American version of Hogwarts. Take a photo outside or in the massive Commons Room with its sky-high ceilings.

3 The Vandal

Dishes like duck terrine and goat cheese salad appear on a chalkboard menu at this trendy two-year-old eatery. The bright, modern aesthetic is just begging to be photographed.

4 The Carnegie Museum of Art

What began as a mere add-on to Andrew Carnegie's local library is now an impressive museum with global reach. Snap a pic with modern art made from multiple mediums.

5 Duquesne Incline

Ride this historic cable car up Mount Washington to a platform that overlooks Pittsburgh's three rivers. The view is as Insta-worthy as it gets.

6 Salud Juicery

This breezy juice bar offers all kinds of cold-pressed creations in two charming Pittsburgh-area locations. Foodstagrammers will love the acai and granola bowls.

7 Las Palmas

This local chain of Mexican grocery stores serves up tacos that some visitors call the best they've ever had. Snap a photo of the iconic wall outside the Brookline location to commemorate your visit.

8 DiAnoia's Eatery

This coffeeshop-meets-deli-meets-dinner-spot is located in the Strip District, which is known for stellar food. Expect photo-worthy pastas and a clean, blue-and-white aesthetic.

9 Market Square

You'll find shops, restaurants and a seasonal farmers market in and around this public outdoor space downtown. Colorful umbrellas and patio chairs make for eye-popping pics.

10 Bicycle Heaven

Approximately 4,000 vintage, new and used bikes clutter this warehouse that acts as a museum and working bike shop. Take a photo with Pee-wee Herman's bike of movie fame, or explore rows of collectible models.

11 Iron Born

Accomplished chef Pete Tolmanrecently brought this Detroit-style pizza spot to Pittsburgh, and visitors say the deep-dish delicacies are delicious. Toppings like egg, potatoes and popcorn shine in photos.

12 Mount Washington

Ride the Duquesne Incline (or drive from downtown) to this charming neighborhood with quaint restaurants and a wooded, hiker-friendly park. Stop at one of numerous viewpoints for a photo of the Pittsburgh skyline.

13 The Andy Warhol Museum

Yep, the largest collection of Warhol art and archives is right here in Pittsburgh. Multiple Marilyns will gladly pose for photos.

14 Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Since 1893, this nature-lover's wonderland has hosted exhibits of stunning plants and art. Glass ceilings galore provide glorious photo lighting.

15 Yuzu Kitchen

This newcomer to the 'Burgh's dining scene serves up Asian fare in a trendy atmosphere. Plates of savory skewers will stand out in an Instagram feed and on your taste buds.

