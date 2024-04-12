15 months since Richneck Elementary School shooting, safety improvements made

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — We’ve talked about the most startling elements of the special grand jury’s report on the January 2023 Richneck Elementary School shooting, including the concerns around school security.

Now, we take a look at the changes that have been made in the days, weeks and months that followed.

“The lapses in security were appalling … there’s a lot of bad news, but there’s good news too,” said Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn during a Thursday morning news conference.

Jan. 12, 2023 — Six days after a 6-year-old boy shot his 1st grade teacher, the Newport News school board announced 90 metal detectors would be placed in all 41 schools. Discussions were held with staff regarding school safety.

Jan. 17, 2023 — 11 days after the shooting, former Supt. Dr. George Parker revealed more safety changes including additional school resource officers, random classroom and bus searches and new procedures when a child shows physical aggression.

Jan. 25, 2023 — In a 5-1 vote, Parker is ousted by NNPS board members. Dr. Michele Mitchell becomes interim superintendent and later the new superintendent of NNPS.

Jan. 30, 2023 — Richneck students return to school under new administration.

Apr. 18, 2023 — Weapons detection systems were installed at all elementary schools and childhood centers.

Jun. 7, 2023 — Just five months after the shooting, the district announced Robert Stewart, a former Newport News police officer, as Executive Director of Crisis Planning, Prevention and Response, and Carl Murray Jr. as new Director of Safety. Both roles were created after the shooting.

Jul. 28, 2023 — NNPS announced a clear bag policy for all students during the 2023-2024 school year.

Jan. 6, 2024 — In the year since the school shooting, NNPS spent $1.5 million in security equipment, retained 120 security officers and began the Raptor program. Raptor is an app that teachers can use to alert every staff member in the building of an emergency if it happens.

10 On Your Side spoke with reading specialist Amy Kovac, who is mentioned several times in the Richneck report. She wrapped her arms around the boy who shot teacher Abby Zwerner. She told us her safety concerns were heard following the shooting and that changes were immediate. She felt safety was taken very seriously after Jan. 6, 2023.

