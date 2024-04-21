15 injured in tram accident at Universal Studios

A group of amusement park visitors were injured Saturday evening after a Universal Studios tram accident in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. P.T. Saturday night and transferred 15 patients to local hospitals with minor injuries.

According to California Highway Patrol, a studio tour was underway and the tram was making a turn following the "Jurassic Park Cars" attraction.

"Due to unknown reasons, while negotiating the turn onto Avenue M, the last car of the tram collided with a metal guardrail on the right side of the roadway causing it to tilt and eject multiple passengers from the tram," the state agency said.

The injuries were evaluated as "minor to moderate," according to California Highway Patrol. Neither drugs nor alcohol are being considered as a factor for the accident.

A spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood confirmed the accident in a statement but provided no details to the circumstances.

"We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident," the spokesperson said.

Universal Studios is owned by NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.

According to the park’s website, the tram tour is set to celebrate it’s 60th anniversary on Friday.

The Universal Studios Tour offers park visitors a chance to ride a tram through behind-the-scenes locations of some of the studios famed films while tour guides impart some of the history of the lot.

Many of the locations are still utilized for filming so the locations may change. One popular attraction on the tour that has been consistent includes recreations of scenes such as a "Jaws"-style shark attack.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com